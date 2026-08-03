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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/chery-offers-0-finance-on-tiggo-7-8-and-9-csh/

Chery is introducing a 0% finance offer on the TIGGO 7 CSH, TIGGO 8 CSH, and TIGGO 9 CSH for a limited time over the summer.

Each vehicle will require a 30% deposit, aside from the TIGGO 9 CSH, which requires 33%.

Farrell Hsu, managing director at Chery UK, said: “From day one, our approach has been to give customers the vehicles they actually want: fully equipped, with the technology and features they value as standard, and at an attractive price.

“Offering 0% finance on the Chery TIGGO 7, 8, and 9 is a natural extension of that goal, and as demand for electrified vehicles continues to grow, we’re helping to meet that demand by making our CSH hybrid powertrains even more attainable.”

The TIGGO 7 is a midsize SUV that can deliver up to 56 miles (WLTP) of electric-only range.

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With a suite of 16 advanced driver assistance systems, including Integrated Cruise Assist, to make it safer and more comfortable – reflected in the vehicle’s 5-star Euro NCAP rating.

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The TIGGO 8 is a seven-seater, offering a 494-litre luggage compartment, an electric-only range of up to 56 miles and CO2 emissions from 31g/km (WLTP, CSH models only).

The TIGGO 9 CSH is available in fully equipped Summit specification only, it delivers 428 PS through an advanced all-wheel drive system and accelerates from 0-62 mph in 5.4 seconds.