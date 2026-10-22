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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/chery-reveals-tiggo-x7-and-next-gen-tiggo-7/

At its Brand Night in Wuhu, China, Chery has revealed the TIGGO X7, the first model in its TIGGO X range, and the next-generation TIGGO 7.

UK availability of the new models is unconfirmed, though Chery does already sell the outgoing TIGGO 7 in the UK.

Chery said both models reflect its ‘For Family’ philosophy, and were designed around the real-world needs of families.

It said the TIGGO X7 was designed for “family comfort and exploration worldwide,” with the capability to handle varied road conditions.

At the brand night, Chery brought together families from the UK, Brazil, Ecuador, Poland, Romania, and South Africa to share their stories.

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Guibing Zhang, executive vice president of Chery Auto led the event. Zhang was joined by Chery brand ambassadors Peter Crouch and Edwin van der Sar.

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Zhang said: “For Family has never been just a slogan. It is the standard by which we build our vehicles and the purpose behind our commitment to serving families worldwide.”