Chery surpasses 6% market share in April

Chery International has further product launches planned in 2026, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Chery International UK has surpassed a combined 6% market share for the first time, achieving 6.73% in April 2026, according to registration figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The brand said the milestone marks another step in the expansion of Chery International’s UK operations, underpinned by a multi-brand strategy that is now gaining traction with British consumers.

Performance in April was led by JAECOO UK, which achieved 2.60% market share (3,877 cars), closely followed by OMODA UK at 2.19% (3,275 cars) and CHERY UK at 1.94% (2,900 cars).

Chery International UK also said this reflects growing awareness and acceptance of its product offering, particularly in the hybrid and electrified segments.

Chery International has further product launches planned in 2026, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Gary Lan, CEO at Chery International UK, said: “Edging close to 7% market share in such a short space of time is a significant milestone for our business in the UK, and one that reflects the strength of our products, our partners and our long-term approach.

“Chery International made a deliberate decision to wait more than 20 years before entering the UK market, ensuring we had the right technology, the right products and the right foundations in place. What we are seeing now is the result of that strategy coming together.

“UK drivers are responding to the value, the specification and the technology we are offering across OMODA&JAECOO UK and CHERY UK, and our individual retailer network for all brands has been instrumental in building trust and delivering that experience at a local level.

“We may still be at an early stage of our journey in the UK, but the direction is clear.

“With a growing product portfolio, including the introduction of LEPAS UK, and continued investment in our operations, we are confident in our ability to build a strong and sustainable presence in our new home market.”

LEPAS will complete the Chery International UK brand line-up later this year, with the European-optimised, new energy vehicle marque set to launch in the market in 2026.

Its flagship model, the LEPAS L8, has already been confirmed as the first vehicle on sale in the UK, arriving in the UK in Q3 2026.