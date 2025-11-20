Chery TIGGO 8 named Carwow Car of the Year and Hybrid Hero

Judges praised the TIGGO 8’s technology, versatility and ‘outstanding’ value.

The Chery TIGGO 8 has received a pair of awards from Carwow at its Car of the Year 2026 awards: Car of the Year and Hybrid Hero.

Brand of the Year was awarded to Chery Group brand JAECOO, while the Jaguar Type 00 was awarded with ‘2026’s Most Talked About Car’.

Judges reviewed hundreds of new cars, giving each car a score out of 10 based on its ability to meet drivers’ needs.

Mat Watson (pictured), chief content officer at Carwow, said: “Whether you want practicality, performance or pioneering technology, our winners represent the best choices out there for the year ahead.

“For 2026, we’ve seen a wave of innovation, particularly in electrification and smart design, that makes the car market more exciting than ever.

“Our award winners prove that you don’t need to compromise between head and heart when choosing your next car.

“Chery’s debut to the UK market could hardly have impressed me more.

“The Tiggo 8 is one of those cars that seems almost too good to be true; it’s a premium-feeling SUV with loads of space for seven occupants, a cutting-edge hybrid system, all the luxury kit you could want… yet it costs about the same as a European hatchback.

“If a Chinese car was ever going to conquer the market, it should be this one. It’s unbeatable value and feels like so much more than a budget family bus.”

Renault claimed a pair of awards, with the Master winning Van of the Year and the 5 winning the Urban Living award.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 9 won the Comfortable Cruiser Award, the Škoda Enyaq won the Smart Spender award, Citroën topped the Family Values category with the C5 Aircross and Volvo won Adventurer’s Choice with the XC90.

Other winners included the BMW iX3, which won the Tech Trailblazer award, the Mercedes-Benz CLA, winning the Outstanding Electric Vehicle (EV) award and the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which was presented with the Pleasure of Driving award.

The Desirability award went to the Bugatti Mistral.

Alastair White, commercial director at Carwow, said: “Our Car of the Year awards are one of many ways we help car buyers to change their cars with total confidence, while also driving additional demand for our OEM and retailer partners.

“Through honest and impartial advice led by Mat Watson and his team of experts, we’ve helped more than 10 million people change their cars with Carwow.”