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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/chery-to-launch-icaur-brand-in-the-uk-with-v27-suv/

Chery International has announced that it will launch the iCAUR brand in the UK from early 2027, with its first model being the V27.

The V27 has been tuned for UK roads at Chery International’s R&D centre at UTAC Millbrook.

In other markets, the V27 is a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV), with up to 130 miles of electric range on the Chinese CLTC cycle, supported by a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

iCAUR is yet to confirm if the V27 will be a REEV in the UK, though it has said the car will use an “advanced powertrain from Chery International”, and that the car will be electrified in some way.

The V27 has five seats and was developed with off-road capabilities.

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In the UK, iCAUR will operate as a standalone brand, with its own dedicated team.

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The UK launch of iCAUR will coincide with Chery International’s 30th anniversary, and comes around three years after it entered the UK market with the launch of OMODA.