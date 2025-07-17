Chery to sell TIGGO 7 in the UK

Chery has launched the TIGGO 7 in the UK, with sales beginning this summer.

It will sit below the TIGGO 8 in the Chery range, with prices starting from £24,995 for petrol models, and £29,995 for Super Hybrid models.

Petrol models are powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine, with 147PS, while Super Hybrid Models offer plug-in and self charging capabilities, an 18.3kWh battery, and a range of 745 miles, including 56 electric-only miles.

The Chery TIGGO 7 has been tweaked specifically for UK roads by Chery’s European research and development centre.

The five-seater SUV has adaptive cruise control, dual zone air conditioning, a six-speaker SONY sound system, and parking sensors as standard.

Models across the range also have a pair of curved 12.3-inch displays, a 540-degree camera, with door opening view and a transparent chassis view, as well as LED headlights.

Range-topping ‘Summit’ models add a hands-free tailgate, ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Farrell Hsu, deputy country director at Chery UK, said: “Chery International has proudly developed, manufactured, and exported the Chery TIGGO line-up for over 20 years, with millions of drivers worldwide choosing our SUVs for their blend of style, technology, and practicality.

“Now, with the Chery TIGGO 7, we believe the time is right to introduce this versatile compact crossover SUV to UK buyers.

“Our research shows that customers are increasingly seeking efficient, well-equipped alternatives in the SUV market – and the Chery TIGGO 7 delivers exactly that, combining impressive efficiency with exceptional value and a bold, modern design.”

TIGGO 7 models have a seven-year, 100,00-mile warranty, with unlimited mileage in the first three years, and Super Hybrid models have an eight-year battery warranty.

Chery’s sister brands, OMODA and JAECOO, have seen strong growth in the UK since their introduction last year, growing from 0% to 2% market share in nine months.