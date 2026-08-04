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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/chevin-urges-fleets-to-focus-on-long-term-software-value-over-implementation-speed/

Chevin Fleet Solutions has called on fleet operators to look beyond implementation times and upfront costs when selecting fleet management software, arguing that long-term operational value should play a greater role in technology purchasing decisions.

The fleet management software provider said operators are under increasing pressure to improve visibility, maintain compliance and maximise vehicle uptime as reporting requirements and operational complexity continue to grow.

According to Chevin, procurement decisions often place too much emphasis on deployment speed, user experience and initial costs, with less consideration given to how a platform will support fleet operations over the longer term.

Gary Thompson, CEO at Chevin Fleet Solutions, said: “Implementation is important, but it is only the beginning of the journey.

“When corporations and public bodies invest in fleet management software, the real question is not simply how quickly a system can be deployed.

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“It’s whether that platform will continue to help fleet teams maintain control of their operations five or ten years later as compliance obligations increase, reporting requirements evolve and operational demands become more complex.”

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Chevin said fleet operators are increasingly managing multi-site operations spanning different departments and vehicle types, while also facing tighter budgets, changing regulations and greater scrutiny around compliance and governance.

The company believes fleet management technology should be viewed as a long-term operational asset rather than a one-off implementation project.