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Chevin urges fleets to focus on long-term software value over implementation speed

According to Chevin, procurement decisions often place too much emphasis on deployment speed, user experience and initial costs.

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Chevin urges fleets to focus on long-term software value over implementation speed
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Chevin Fleet Solutions has called on fleet operators to look beyond implementation times and upfront costs when selecting fleet management software, arguing that long-term operational value should play a greater role in technology purchasing decisions.

The fleet management software provider said operators are under increasing pressure to improve visibility, maintain compliance and maximise vehicle uptime as reporting requirements and operational complexity continue to grow.

According to Chevin, procurement decisions often place too much emphasis on deployment speed, user experience and initial costs, with less consideration given to how a platform will support fleet operations over the longer term.

Gary Thompson, CEO at Chevin Fleet Solutions, said: “Implementation is important, but it is only the beginning of the journey.

“When corporations and public bodies invest in fleet management software, the real question is not simply how quickly a system can be deployed.

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“It’s whether that platform will continue to help fleet teams maintain control of their operations five or ten years later as compliance obligations increase, reporting requirements evolve and operational demands become more complex.”

Chevin said fleet operators are increasingly managing multi-site operations spanning different departments and vehicle types, while also facing tighter budgets, changing regulations and greater scrutiny around compliance and governance.

The company believes fleet management technology should be viewed as a long-term operational asset rather than a one-off implementation project.

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Richard Clark, global head of product at Chevin Fleet Solutions, said: “The most effective fleet platforms are those that help organisations maintain continuous operational control.

“Technology should enable fleet teams to adapt, report, improve processes and respond to change without creating additional complexity or dependence on external support.

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“The greatest value is often delivered long after implementation through better visibility, stronger compliance, improved decision-making and more efficient day-to-day operations.”

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Chevin said fleet operators should also consider factors including scalability, configurability, reporting capability and support for continuous improvement alongside functionality and ease of deployment, particularly for larger and more complex fleets.

Clark added: “Fleet operations never stand still. Whether organisations are responding to new legislation, company growth or changing service demands, they need technology that evolves alongside them.

“The focus should not be solely on what software delivers on day one, but on the operational value it continues to create year after year.”

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