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Chinese brand Foton to launch electric vans in the UK

It will enter the UK market through a strategic distribution agreement with International Motors, the UK distributor for Subaru, XPENG and Mitsubishi.

Dylan Robertson

17 April 2026

Industry & Market News

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Foton

Foton, a Chinese commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer is set to launch in the UK, initially with a range of electric vans.

It will enter the UK market through a strategic distribution agreement with International Motors, the UK distributor for Subaru, XPENG and Mitsubishi.

Foton already sells electric trucks, vans and buses in Italy, Germany and Malta.

The company was founded in Beijing 30 years ago and has sold more than 12,000,000 vehicles globally.

Its range includes pickup trucks, mini trucks, light and heavy duty trucks, as well as construction machinery.

William Brown, managing director at International Motors, said: “We are delighted to formally announce our partnership as the official UK distributor for Foton.

“This new long-term agreement demonstrates International Motors’ ambition to seek alliances with forward-thinking partners that share the company’s vision and go-to-market strategy.

“We look forward to working with Foton in launching its impressive light commercial vehicle range to UK customers throughout 2026.”

Ren Lixian, deputy general manager of Foton Europe, said: “Our new partnership with International Motors marks an important step in Foton’s global commitment.

“We are thrilled to bring our innovative and exciting light commercial vehicle range to the UK, a pivotal and important market in Europe, and look forward to showcasing products to customers.”

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