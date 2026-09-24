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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/chinese-brands-now-11-of-all-vehicle-leasing-orders-nationwide-vehicle-contracts/

Chinese automotive brands now account for 11% of all vehicle leasing orders in the UK, according to data from Nationwide Vehicle Contracts.

It said that the figures highlighted how quickly emerging manufacturers are establishing themselves in one of Europe’s most competitive automotive markets.

Enquiry and order data showed that Chinese brands accounted for 0.51% of leasing orders and 0.98% of enquiries in 2024.

Those figures have now risen to 11% of orders and 13% of enquiries.

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts currently offers vehicles from 12 Chinese manufacturers.

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Several brands have recorded substantial year-on-year growth in 2026 compared with 2025, including Chery, where enquiries have increased by 245%, and orders by 309%.

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In the same period, BYD enquiries grew by 42%, with orders increasing by 95%; Omoda enquiries are up 37%, while orders have increased by 53%, and Leapmotor enquiries have risen by 18%, with orders growing by 19%.

Chery, Leapmotor, Geely, Changan and XPeng joined Nationwide Vehicle Contracts’ offering during 2025, while AION and Lepas were added in 2026.