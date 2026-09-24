Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/chinese-brands-now-11-of-all-vehicle-leasing-orders-nationwide-vehicle-contracts/
Chinese automotive brands now account for 11% of all vehicle leasing orders in the UK, according to data from Nationwide Vehicle Contracts.
It said that the figures highlighted how quickly emerging manufacturers are establishing themselves in one of Europe’s most competitive automotive markets.
Enquiry and order data showed that Chinese brands accounted for 0.51% of leasing orders and 0.98% of enquiries in 2024.
Those figures have now risen to 11% of orders and 13% of enquiries.
Nationwide Vehicle Contracts currently offers vehicles from 12 Chinese manufacturers.
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Several brands have recorded substantial year-on-year growth in 2026 compared with 2025, including Chery, where enquiries have increased by 245%, and orders by 309%.
In the same period, BYD enquiries grew by 42%, with orders increasing by 95%; Omoda enquiries are up 37%, while orders have increased by 53%, and Leapmotor enquiries have risen by 18%, with orders growing by 19%.
Chery, Leapmotor, Geely, Changan and XPeng joined Nationwide Vehicle Contracts’ offering during 2025, while AION and Lepas were added in 2026.
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Rather than competing solely on price, several Chinese vehicles are now being considered alongside premium EVs and SUVs from established OEMs, according to Nationwide Vehicle Contracts.
Examples include the BYD Seal competing with the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4, the XPeng G6 competing with the Tesla Model Y and Audi Q4 e-tron, the BYD Sealion 7 entering a segment occupied by the Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi Q6 e-tron and BMW iX1.
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The Jaecoo 7 is also targeting customers considering the Range Rover Evoque, and the Chery Tiggo 7 competing against models including the Nissan Qashqai, Hyundai Tucson and Ford Kuga.
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Nationwide Vehicle Contracts said these comparisons highlight how newer manufacturers are positioning themselves across both premium and mainstream sectors.
It added that as EV adoption continues, buyers are paying closer attention to battery performance, connectivity features and standard specification when choosing their next vehicle.
Keith Hawes, director at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, said: “The rise of Chinese manufacturers has been one of the most significant developments in the leasing market over the last two years.
“While established premium brands continue to perform strongly, newer entrants are attracting attention with well-equipped vehicles, advanced technology and strong EV credentials.
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“Many of these models compete at similar price points to established rivals, suggesting that customers are looking closely at overall value as well as brand reputation.
“With more manufacturers entering the UK market, competition across both premium and mainstream segments looks set to increase.”