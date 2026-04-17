Chinese cars delivering strong residuals, servicing support, says Liquid Fleet

Liquid Fleet is on its second cycle of Chinese cars, having already defleeted its first batch of OMODA&JAECOO cars in Q3 2025.

Liquid Fleet has reported that some Chinese cars are delivering strong residual values, as well as good servicing support.

Liquid Fleet is on its second cycle of Chinese cars, having already defleeted its first batch of OMODA&JAECOO cars in Q3 2025.

It has run more than 1,500 Chinese cars from BYD, OMODA&JAECOO and Chery since December 2024.

Dealers have purchased the used Chinese cars, with Liquid Fleet reporting that residual values have been strong.

When deciding which brands to onboard, it looked for hybrid models as it has seen strong customer demand for the fuel type.

James Miller, sales and marketing director at Liquid Fleet, said: “We took delivery of our first risk cars in 2024 after a lot of due diligence from the entire team.

“We attended every pre-product launch possible and got behind the wheel of every car we could to get an early measure of quality, specification and potential reliability.

“Then we shortlisted those brands to those that were building a 100-plus dealership network with proven retailer partners to support our customers with a national service network, and who would provide us with a remarketing channel for our 12-month-old used cars.

“We have continued to onboard these brands as risk cars because they have delivered in our long-term rental environment.

“We are now in a second cycle of remarketing with dealers eagerly waiting for us to de-fleet cars later in 2026.

“We look forward to working with these brands and to see what models are planned over the coming years.”