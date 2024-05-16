Search
Chips Ahoy Windscreens expands into Kent

Chips Ahoy Windscreens, a leading provider of windscreen repair and replacement services in Essex, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Kent

16 May 2024

EFFECTIVE immediately, Chips Ahoy Windscreens will offer its comprehensive range of services to all areas in Kent, ensuring residents and businesses in the region can benefit from the company’s high-quality, reliable solutions.

Over the years, Chips Ahoy Windscreens has built a solid reputation in Essex for its exceptional customer service, rapid response times, and expert technicians. This expansion into Kent is a significant milestone for the company, reflecting its commitment to growth and customer satisfaction.

“We are excited to bring our windscreen services to Kent. Our team is dedicated to providing the same level of excellence that our Essex customers have come to expect. We look forward to serving the Kent community and ensuring their vehicles remain safe and roadworthy.”

Chips Ahoy Windscreens offers a wide array of services, including:

  • Windscreen Repair: Quick and efficient repair of chips and cracks to prevent further damage.
  • Windscreen Replacement: Professional replacement of windscreens using high-quality glass that meets or exceeds OEM standards.
  • Mobile Service: Convenient on-site service at the customer’s location, whether at home, work, or on the roadside.

With a fleet of fully equipped mobile units and a team of certified technicians, Chips Ahoy Windscreens is well-prepared to handle any windscreen-related issue promptly and effectively. The company’s expansion into Kent means that more customers will have access to its trusted services, minimising downtime and ensuring peace of mind on the road.

For more information about Chips Ahoy Windscreens and its services, please visit www.chipsahoywindscreens.co.uk.

