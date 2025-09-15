Chris Demetriou named AFP board director

Chris Demetriou (pictured), assistant director of corporate fleet, transport and accessible community transport at Islington London Borough Council, has been appointed to the board of the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP).

Demetriou said: “The AFP is an indispensable part of the fleet sector, acting as a unified voice for our industry while also providing training and strategic guidance.

“It plays a crucial role in raising standards, supporting innovation, and advocating for our needs at a national level.

“The inclusive approach that the organisation represents – bringing together professionals from a wide range of sectors – fosters a collaborative environment that drives positive change right across the UK fleet landscape.

“Having witnessed firsthand the AFP’s impact, I’m honoured and excited to take up this new position.

“Being appointed director is a proud moment for me, and I hope to bring my experience and knowledge to the board, making a meaningful contribution to its missions.”

At Islington London Borough Council, Demetriou is responsible for more than 550 vehicles and 150 staff, leading projects including the retrofitting and electrification of the local authority’s fleet in line with its 2030 net zero carbon strategy.

On the AFP board, he replaced Lee Jackson, who is standing down. Demetriou received the most votes of the remaining candidates in the June election that saw Matt Neale and Aaron Powell named to the board.

Paul Hollick, chair of the AFP, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Chris as an AFP director. He is a well-known and active member of the AFP who has impressed with his abilities and enthusiasm.

“We are sure that he will quickly prove to be an invaluable addition to the board.

“We’d also like to wholeheartedly thank Lee Jackson for his contributions as a director and are pleased to hear that, while he is standing down, he intends to remain an active member of the organisation.”