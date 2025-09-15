  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Chris Demetriou named AFP board director

Paul Hollick said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Chris as an AFP director. He is a well-known and active member of the AFP.”

Milly Standing

15 September 2025

, ,

SHARE

Chris Demetriou - AFP

Chris Demetriou (pictured), assistant director of corporate fleet, transport and accessible community transport at Islington London Borough Council, has been appointed to the board of the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP).

Demetriou said: “The AFP is an indispensable part of the fleet sector, acting as a unified voice for our industry while also providing training and strategic guidance.

“It plays a crucial role in raising standards, supporting innovation, and advocating for our needs at a national level.

“The inclusive approach that the organisation represents – bringing together professionals from a wide range of sectors – fosters a collaborative environment that drives positive change right across the UK fleet landscape.

“Having witnessed firsthand the AFP’s impact, I’m honoured and excited to take up this new position.

“Being appointed director is a proud moment for me, and I hope to bring my experience and knowledge to the board, making a meaningful contribution to its missions.”

At Islington London Borough Council, Demetriou is responsible for more than 550 vehicles and 150 staff, leading projects including the retrofitting and electrification of the local authority’s fleet in line with its 2030 net zero carbon strategy.

On the AFP board, he replaced Lee Jackson, who is standing down. Demetriou received the most votes of the remaining candidates in the June election that saw Matt Neale and Aaron Powell named to the board.

Paul Hollick, chair of the AFP, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Chris as an AFP director. He is a well-known and active member of the AFP who has impressed with his abilities and enthusiasm.

“We are sure that he will quickly prove to be an invaluable addition to the board.

“We’d also like to wholeheartedly thank Lee Jackson for his contributions as a director and are pleased to hear that, while he is standing down, he intends to remain an active member of the organisation.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE