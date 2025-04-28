Chris Rowthorn signs Business Wales Green Growth Pledge to support SME fleet sustainability

Chris Rowthorn, appointed representative at Fleet Alliance, has signed the Business Wales Green Growth Pledge, committing to promote sustainability-focused fleet solutions for SMEs across Wales and the south-west of England.

The pledge framework allows businesses to select practical environmental actions, benchmark progress and publicly demonstrate their sustainability commitments. For Rowthorn, the pledge provides a structured approach to helping businesses integrate zero- and low-emission vehicles into their operations.

Rowthorn said: “Signing the Green Growth Pledge isn’t a badge – it’s a contract with Welsh businesses and communities. My goal is to turn Fleet Alliance’s carbon-neutral expertise into practical wins for every client, from the first EV they lease to the last tonne of CO₂ they cut.”

Fleet Alliance, which achieved verified carbon-neutral status in late 2024, has focused on energy reduction, electrification of its internal fleet, and supporting SME clients with salary-sacrifice EV schemes and fleet decarbonisation strategies.

Drawing on over two decades of automotive finance experience, Rowthorn will benchmark client fleets against pledge-aligned targets, promote workplace chargepoint installations through local suppliers, and share best practice at Business Wales events and via Fleet Alliance’s Sustainable Mobility Hub.

Rowthorn aims to help at least ten client fleets transition 25% of their vehicles to battery-electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains within 12 months, with an estimated saving of 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Businesses interested in joining the Green Growth Pledge or exploring EV adoption strategies can connect with Rowthorn through Fleet Alliance or the Business Wales sustainability team.