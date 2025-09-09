Chuck Abbott, global marketing manager at Orbia, on the advantages of retrofitting refrigerants

Motor Trade News speaks with Chuck Abbott about the benefits and environmental impact of retrofitting refrigerants.

With growing demand for more efficient and environmentally friendly vehicle cooling systems, Motor Trade News spoke with Chuck Abbott from Orbia about retrofitting refrigerants, and the developments the company has made to enhance performance in vehicles while also fitting with increasingly strict regulations.

What kind of vehicles can you retrofit refrigerants in?

Automotive professionals can retrofit refrigerants in all vehicles that have an air conditioning system, including cars, trucks, and even commercial vehicles. If it has an AC system, you can retrofit it with the R-444A, or R-456A refrigerants.

We are often asked if we can retrofit the refrigerant in EV systems too, and you absolutely can. For example, EVs that currently use R-1234yf would benefit from R-444A. It improves efficiency, which extends range, and it cools faster, just as it does in internal combustion vehicles. R-444A and R-456A are examples of composite refrigerants.

These refrigerants are designed to replace legacy refrigerants like R-134a and R-1234yf, formulated by combining two or more single-molecule refrigerants. Take R-444A as an example: it consists of R-1234ze, R-152a, and R-32. The capital ‘A’ at the end indicates that this refrigerant is a composite, or blend.

What’s more, we have designed these new composite refrigerants so that no physical modifications to the car are required. If the system is in good condition, you simply remove the old refrigerant, repair any leaks, and replace it with our product.

It is important to reiterate that the proper procedure is to recover the legacy refrigerant first, then charge the system with the upgrade – mixing can reduce the R-444A performance, so we recommend complete recovery first.

What performance differences can you see in older vehicles once they have a new refrigerant system?

Our new composite, or blended, refrigerants have been developed to provide performance and environmental benefits that go beyond legacy materials, helping vehicles meet increasingly stringent regulations.

Most importantly, they are more efficient when it comes to performance, offering improved cool down time. For instance, R-444A provides a higher refrigeration capacity than R-1234yf, which translates into stronger, more effective cooling in vehicle systems.

We understand that a refrigerant is much more than a commodity – it also plays an important role in vehicle performance and passenger comfort.

The effectiveness of these refrigerants has been confirmed through controlled testing. In one test, a vehicle originally designed for R-1234yf was ‘hot-soaked’. When the system was charged with R-444A, the cabin reached a comfortable temperature four minutes faster than with R-1234yf. This result demonstrates not only significantly faster cooling but also greater efficiency under demanding, real-world conditions.

We know that safety is another important consideration in the industry. Both R-444A and R-456A carry the same flammability rating as the refrigerants they are designed to replace, meaning that these performance gains are achieved without sacrificing system safety.

These advantages show that R-444A and R-456A deliver enhanced performance, uncompromised safety, and faster cooling, making them highly effective options for modern vehicle refrigeration systems.

Vehicles with refrigeration systems that have been retrofitted to use R-444A or R-456A also benefit from significantly reduced environmental impact. When you account for the total LCCP of the products – which stands for Life Cycle Climate Performance – the composite refrigerants have a significantly reduced climate impact due to increased efficiency.

The compressor cycles less often, reducing tailpipe emissions, which are by far the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.

Then there is the advantage of significantly reduced forever chemicals, or PFAS. Legacy refrigerants like R-1234yf break down into 100% TFA (trifluoroacetic acid), which risks getting into water supplies and becomes difficult to filter out. It is increasingly becoming a global regulatory concern, especially in Europe. R-444A, by contrast, breaks down into almost none (between 0 and 4%).

That is a big environmental advantage.

What is the average cost for the consumer?

While the final cost to the consumer depends on distributors, R-444A and R-456A were designed to be more economical than legacy refrigerants. Our goal was to offer a solution that delivers improved performance and environmental benefits without increasing the cost.

For the end user, the required equipment involves minimal investment. Only couplers and adapters may be needed to connect gauges and a vacuum pump to the new refrigerant tank or can, as well as to the vehicle’s service ports. These fittings are recommended but not required in the EU and UK.

Are there any specific regions you are focusing on?

Our focus is on the UK, Europe, and the US. These areas have the largest markets with the biggest volume of vehicles. That said, interest is global, and the product is relevant worldwide.

Are you developing any technologies to make it more efficient and cheaper for the customer?

Regulators are driving the shift toward more sustainable solutions across industries, not just automotive, which means R&D is constantly evolving. However, our recently launched R-456A and R-444A are long-term solutions designed to be viable for the next 10 to 15 years.

These refrigerants meet current regulations, deliver strong performance, and are designed with future-proofing in mind, particularly against emerging concerns such as PFAS and TFA. By staying well below the critical regulatory threshold while maintaining the performance drivers expect, R-456A and R-444A provide both compliance and confidence for the long term.

Additionally, to support customers in transitioning to these refrigerants, we work alongside Nissens to deliver training sessions across Europe focused on A/C installation and retrofitting.

During these sessions, our team members at Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials provide comprehensive training and live demonstrations on the full process of converting a vehicle to one of our refrigerants.

How are you addressing the recycling of older refrigerant systems?

There is regulatory requirement in both the US and Europe for recovering, reclaiming, or recycling refrigerants. The industry already has strong processes in place for this, so the transition will not add any unique burden.