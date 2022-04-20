Reading Time: 2 minutes

CHURCHILL Expert, Direct Line Group’s flexible fleet insurance specialist, has partnered with char.gy to arrange motor fleet insurance for its EV fleet in a bid to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles across the UK.

Char.gy is a community charging company that focuses on providing lamp post and bollard charge points that enable councils, businesses and parking providers to offer an easy to access EV charging amenity to their residents and drivers. It has pioneered EV charging in densely populated city centres such as London, where there is a lack of residential, driveway or garage parking.

The partnership will see Churchill Expert support char.gy with insurance for its fleet of electric vehicles. The fleet will play an important role in char.gy’s ability to expand charging points across the country, which will help give consumers the confidence to switch from traditionally fuelled vehicles to electric ones.

Nicola Richmond, Head of Churchill Expert Flexible Fleet Partnerships, said:“Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, but many drivers are still understandably frustrated with the lack of available charging points. Our partnership is a great opportunity for our business to help solve these issues and encourage more people to drive an electric vehicle, particularly in light of recent government environmental policies.”

Richard Stobart, Chief Executive of char.gy, said: “Driving an electric vehicle without having off-street parking is still a common challenge for those looking to make the shift. We are continuously looking to evolve so that we roll out char.gy to all corners of the UK, because our form of charging is crucial for squeezing out the greatest possible carbon saving benefits from the UK’s switch to electric vehicles. We are therefore excited to announce that Churchill Expert is supporting us on this journey, and we look forward to working with its team to rapidly improve access to EVs and charging points.”





