Cinch urges drivers to focus on vehicle safety and observation ahead of winter

As Road Safety Week highlights the importance of ‘safe vehicles’, motoring expert Ben Welham of used car retailer cinch has reminded drivers that staying safe on the roads is about both effective observation and proper vehicle maintenance.

Welham said: “With ‘ineffective observation’ responsible for 32% of fatal collisions on UK roads, according to Department for Transport data, Road Safety Week acts as a timely reminder that safe driving relies on drivers remaining vigilant behind the wheel.”

He explained that “effective observation” means more than simply checking mirrors.

“Drivers need to physically check blind spots before manoeuvring, accurately judge the speed of oncoming vehicles, and anticipate the actions of pedestrians and cyclists,” he said.

As winter approaches, Welham warned that darker mornings and evenings, wet or icy roads, and reduced visibility make observation even more critical.

“Observation is only half the battle,” he added. “Your vehicle also needs to be roadworthy to help keep you and other road users safe.”

Cinch highlighted three key vehicle checks to help prevent accidents:

Tyres – Drivers should regularly inspect tread depth and pressure, ensuring tyres meet the legal minimum of 1.6mm. “Bald tyres reduce grip, especially in wet and icy conditions,” said Welham. “In a pinch, you can use a 20p coin to check tread depth — the grooves should cover the outer ring of the coin.”

Windscreen and wipers – Regularly checking for chips or stone damage helps prevent impaired vision. Wiper blades should be replaced when worn, and screenwash should be topped up frequently, especially in cold weather. “Water alone won’t clear oily grime from the road and is more likely to freeze in winter,” he warned.

Lights – Welham advised checking all lights daily, particularly during the darker months. “Switch them on and walk around your car before setting off. To check your brake lights, use a brick wall to reflect the light and look in your rear-view mirror to confirm they’re working.”

Welham said: “Road Safety Week reminds us that ‘safe vehicles’ aren’t just about the latest technology — they’re about committing time to carry out physical checks and regular maintenance. Doing so helps ensure the safety of both drivers and everyone else on the road.”