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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/circularity-is-increasingly-becoming-a-commercial-issue-abm-q4-covers-reviews-battery-recycling-business-travel-more/

The Q4 edition of the Automotive Business Magazine is now available and features a deep dive into the used car market and its evolving ecosystem, alongside a look at battery recycling, global business travel through an American Express lens, and much more.

Headlining this edition is the ‘Motormorphosis’ feature, looking at the used car ecosystem and the evolution of the market.

This edition features in-depth reviews for the Farizon V7E, Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line, and the Kia EV2 GT-Line.

This edition also features opinions from AMEX Global Business Travel, discussing the role that vehicle rental plays in the UK and where is is developing.

The magazine features thought leadership across all sectors from the likes of Geotab, Corpay, Orbia, and Fleet Operations.

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The second feature in the magazine takes a deeper look at diversity within the vehicle safety testing space, understanding inclusivity from vehicle testing facilities and the levels of accessability for disabled EV drivers.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Interviewees for this edition include Alex Sheward, head of sales at Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, Alex Royall, director

at ALPHERA Financial Services UK, and Rupert Gatty, founder and CEO at CoolKit.

The Meet the Dealer section featured Pinkstones Toyota, and discussed the vehcile retail market with general manager, Steve Batchelor.