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Citroën 2 CV to return as an EV

It will confirm more details about the model at the Paris Motor Show in October 2026.

Dylan Robertson

22 May 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Citroën 2 CV

Citroën has confirmed that the 2 CV will return by 2030, as an affordably-priced electric vehicle (EV) produced as part of Stellantis’ FaSTLAne 2030 plan.

It will confirm more details about the model at the Paris Motor Show in October 2026.

Citroën said the car will be inspired by the spirit of the original, focusing on the 2 CV’s values of affordability, lightweight design, practicality and versatility.

It will aim to address the challenges of modern electric cars, contributing to a new category of affordable vehicles.

Xavier Chardon, CEO at Citroën said: “Reinventing the 2 CV of tomorrow is a huge challenge and responsibility.

“The original 2 CV was never created to become an icon. It became one because it gave people freedom.

“The new 2 CV will carry that same spirit forward — not through nostalgia, but by reinventing its simplicity and accessibility for today’s world.

“Electric. Essential. Affordable. Human. Just like the original once democratized mobility, the new 2 CV will re-enchant electric mobility for a new generation through a highly desirable model.

“The return of the 2 CV is not simply the return of a legendary name. It is the return of a bold and optimistic idea of progress.

“A profoundly Citroën idea.”

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