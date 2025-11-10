  
Citroën ë-C5 Aircross Long Range qualifies for full ECG

The ë-C5 Aircross Long Range starts at £32,935 after the ECG and offers up to 421 miles of range.

Dylan Robertson

10 November 2025

Citroën ë-C5

Citroën has announced that the ë-C5 Aircross Long Range qualifies for the Government’s full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG).

Orders are open now for the ë-C5 Aircross Long Range.

Comfort Range models cost just £370 less, as they only qualify for the £1,500 ECG.

YOU!, PLUS and MAX trim levels qualify for the grant, all of which have LED headlights, a 13-inch touchscreen and adaptive cruise control.

For £35,575, PLUS models add ambient lighting, keyless entry and a reversing camera, while MAX models cost £38,215 and add an extended head-up display, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and a heat pump for better efficiency in cold conditions.

All Long Range models have a 97kWh battery and a 230PS electric motor.

Greg Taylor, managing director at Citroën UK, said: “Long Range variants of ë-C5 Aircross offer outstanding technology, comfort and range.

“At Citroën we firmly believe that technology, comfort and electrification can and should be accessible to as many people as possible.

“Ë-C5 Aircross Long Range is the latest example of a vehicle that embodies that philosophy and I look forward to seeing many of them on UK roads.”

Citroën also offers a hybrid and a plug-in-hybrid (PHEV) variant of the C5 Aircross, priced from £30,495 and £38,855 respectively.

