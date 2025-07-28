Citroën ë-C5 Aircross to start at £34,065, hybrid under £31,000

Pricing for the Citroën C5 Aircross range has been revealed, with hybrid models starting at £30,495, and electric ë-C5 Aircross models starting at £34,065.

At launch, all Citroen ë-C5 models will have a 73kWh battery, allowing for a range of up to 322 miles, with 210PS.

A 230PS Long Range model will join the line-up later in the year, featuring a 97kWh battery and 421 miles of range.

The C5 Aircross Hybrid has 145PS and an automatic gearbox.

A plug in hybrid (PHEV) model will also be offered later in the year, which will have an electric-only range of 53 miles.

All C5 Aircross models contain 160kg of recycled metals, and 47kg of bio-sourced or recycled plastics.

No leather is used in the C5 Aircross, and the seat covers are made from recycled fabrics, while 20% of the plastic used in the door panels and centre console is comprised of vine shoots, which are usually burned after harvesting.

All models have progressive hydraulic cushions in the suspension, as well as Citroën’s Advanced Comfort seats.

Three trim levels are offered, with entry-level YOU! models including adaptive cruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 13-inch touchscreen, a 10-inch driver display, and LED headlights with High Beam Assist.

For £33,135, PLUS models add ambient lighting, keyless entry, a reversing camera, and premium interior fabrics.

MAX models start at £35,775, and add heated seats, a heated steering wheel, an electric hands-free tailgate, and the Drive Assist Pack 2.0.

The MAX trim level adds a heat pump to ë-C5 Aircross models. Boot capacity is 651 litres, or 1,600 litres with the rear seats folded.

BIK rates are 3% for ë-C5 Aircross models, and 30% for the PHEV.

First deliveries are scheduled for October 2025.