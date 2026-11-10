Citroën expands C5 Aircross lineup with ‘Emerald’ trim

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/citroen-expands-c5-aircross-lineup-with-emerald-trim/

Citroën is expanding the C5 Aircross lineup with the introduction of ‘Emerald’ trim, available on hybrid and electric variants.

Emerald trim becomes the highest specification option for ë-C5 Aircross and C5 Aircross.

Positioned above the existing MAX trim, Emerald offers the same choice of drivetrains along with added technology.

The Emerald trim builds on the MAX trim level, which includes the Drive Assist Pack 2.0 with semi-autonomous driving features, a high-definition Head-Up Display, and heated front seats and steering wheel as standard.

The trim has been introduced to mark the addition of the Emerald Blue metallic paint option, priced at £645 incl. VAT.

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To go with the colourway, other key features on the exterior of the Emerald trim level include a black bi-tone roof and Emerald colour clips on the front bumper and doors.

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Inside, the driver gets a panoramic opening sunroof, including a motorised blind, frameless electrochromic rear-view mirror and sunglasses holder on the ceiling.

There are grey leather-effect and cloth Advanced Comfort seats; other features include suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions.