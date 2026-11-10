Citroën expands C5 Aircross lineup with ‘Emerald’ trim

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/citroen-expands-c5-aircross-lineup-with-emerald-trim/
Citroën is expanding the C5 Aircross lineup with the introduction of ‘Emerald’ trim, available on hybrid and electric variants.
Emerald trim becomes the highest specification option for ë-C5 Aircross and C5 Aircross.
Positioned above the existing MAX trim, Emerald offers the same choice of drivetrains along with added technology.
The Emerald trim builds on the MAX trim level, which includes the Drive Assist Pack 2.0 with semi-autonomous driving features, a high-definition Head-Up Display, and heated front seats and steering wheel as standard.
The trim has been introduced to mark the addition of the Emerald Blue metallic paint option, priced at £645 incl. VAT.
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To go with the colourway, other key features on the exterior of the Emerald trim level include a black bi-tone roof and Emerald colour clips on the front bumper and doors.
Inside, the driver gets a panoramic opening sunroof, including a motorised blind, frameless electrochromic rear-view mirror and sunglasses holder on the ceiling.
There are grey leather-effect and cloth Advanced Comfort seats; other features include suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions.
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Identifiable across all the brand’s vehicles, the Citroën Advanced Comfort programme creates a true cocoon effect on-board, helping drivers to feel at ease and enjoy a serene driving experience.
Alongside this, smooth steering, clever acoustics and mood lighting add to the relaxed environment inside the car.
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The 210hp Comfort Range offers up to 321 miles (WLTP combined) and is available for £38,845 with the Electric Car Grant.
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Alternatively, the 230hp Long Range version offers up to 421 miles (WLTP combined) and is available from £44,965.
The C5 Aircross Emerald trim is also available with a Hybrid 145p powertrain, starting at £37,290 or a Plug-in Hybrid 195hp option from £39,860.
Alongside the introduction of Emerald trim, PLUS, MAX and Emerald versions fitted with the Hybrid 145hp automatic drivetrain now also feature 19” ‘MOONDUST’ diamond-cut silver and black alloy wheels.
Greg Taylor, managing director at Citroën UK, said: “We are excited about the addition of the Emerald trim level, both for its vibrant new shade which perfectly complements the lines of C5 Aircross, and for its generous level of equipment, including a panoramic sunroof.
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“This trim level marks a continued development of our product range, bringing a more premium specification at an affordable price point.
“This is at the heart of what we do at Citroën, offering accessible, and attractively priced electric options for families.”