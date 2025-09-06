Citroën launches C5 Aircross Plug-In Hybrid in UK with 53-mile electric range

Citroën’s new C5 Aircross Plug-In Hybrid has arrived in the UK, combining petrol and electric power with prices starting at £38,855.

Citroën has opened UK orders for the new C5 Aircross Plug-In Hybrid, priced from £38,855 OTR MRRP. The plug-in hybrid joins existing hybrid and electric versions of the model already on sale.

The new model combines a 150hp turbocharged petrol engine with a 125hp electric motor, producing up to 195hp when working together.

A 21kWh battery – nearly double the size of the previous version – enables up to 53 miles of electric driving under WLTP testing. Using a 7.4kW AC charger, the battery can be fully recharged in 2 hours and 55 minutes.

The plug-in hybrid is being introduced exclusively on the MAX trim, which includes a 360-degree camera, extended head-up display, heated front seats and steering wheel, hands-free electric tailgate, and Drive Assist Pack 2.0.

Citroën says the model has been developed with its Advanced Comfort programme, featuring suspension with progressive hydraulic cushions and seats with plush foam, wider cushions and optional massage functions.

The interior features a 13-inch ‘waterfall’ HD touchscreen flowing into the centre console, paired with a 10-inch digital driver display and an extended head-up display.

The boot offers up to 1,985 litres with the rear bench folded, while a 2.78m wheelbase ensures spacious rear seating.

The C5 Aircross Plug-In Hybrid sits alongside the hybrid and electric models already available, with the hybrid starting from £30,495 and the ë-C5 Aircross electric from £32,565 including the Electric Car Grant.