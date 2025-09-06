  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Citroën launches C5 Aircross Plug-In Hybrid in UK with 53-mile electric range

Citroën’s new C5 Aircross Plug-In Hybrid has arrived in the UK, combining petrol and electric power with prices starting at £38,855.

Ryan Fowler

6 September 2025

, , ,

SHARE

2918670 0tf5ysgi1u whr

Citroën has opened UK orders for the new C5 Aircross Plug-In Hybrid, priced from £38,855 OTR MRRP. The plug-in hybrid joins existing hybrid and electric versions of the model already on sale.

The new model combines a 150hp turbocharged petrol engine with a 125hp electric motor, producing up to 195hp when working together.

A 21kWh battery – nearly double the size of the previous version – enables up to 53 miles of electric driving under WLTP testing. Using a 7.4kW AC charger, the battery can be fully recharged in 2 hours and 55 minutes.

The plug-in hybrid is being introduced exclusively on the MAX trim, which includes a 360-degree camera, extended head-up display, heated front seats and steering wheel, hands-free electric tailgate, and Drive Assist Pack 2.0.

Citroën says the model has been developed with its Advanced Comfort programme, featuring suspension with progressive hydraulic cushions and seats with plush foam, wider cushions and optional massage functions.

The interior features a 13-inch ‘waterfall’ HD touchscreen flowing into the centre console, paired with a 10-inch digital driver display and an extended head-up display.

The boot offers up to 1,985 litres with the rear bench folded, while a 2.78m wheelbase ensures spacious rear seating.

The C5 Aircross Plug-In Hybrid sits alongside the hybrid and electric models already available, with the hybrid starting from £30,495 and the ë-C5 Aircross electric from £32,565 including the Electric Car Grant.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE