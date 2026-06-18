Citroën launches ‘Collection’ special series across C3, C3 Aircross and C4

It displays its name via an ‘AIRCROSS’ decal at the bottom of the front door and a gradient-pattern sticker on the C-pillar.
An interior ambience, Urban Blue, was chosen to create a contemporary, soothing interior for the C3 and C3 Aircross, applied to seat bases, backrest centres, dashboard ‘sofa’ elements, armrests and trim.
On the C4, the seats and door panels are finished with grey Alcantara®.
The driver’s seat on the C4 also features electric lumbar adjustment and a massage function.
The floor mats feature Infra Red topstitching and the model name for the C3 and C3 Aircross, and a woven ‘Collection’ logo for the C4.
The C4 dashboard also includes chevron-textured detailing.
The C3 and C3 Aircross Collection are available in Mercury Grey, Elixir Red (C3), Bright Blue (C3 Aircross), Polar White and Perla Nera Black.
The C4 Collection 2026 is available in four colours: Perla Nera Black, Mercury Grey, Eclipse Blue and Okenite White.
Both models are equipped with Advanced Comfort suspension, designed to absorb road imperfections.
Inside, the Advanced Comfort seats have been designed to provide softness and support, to ensure a comfortable ride through traffic or on longer journeys.
The C3 Collection adds a reversing camera and dark-tinted rear and tailgate windows to the PLUS trim level.
The C3 Aircross Collection introduces Keyless Entry and Start on hybrid and electric versions.
The 100 hp Turbo petrol with a six-speed manual gearbox offers a simple and affordable option, while the hybrid versions, producing 110 hp in the C3 and 145 hp in the C3 Aircross, feature a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox for flexibility and fuel efficiency whether in town or out on the open road.
For clean mobility, the ë-C3 Collection is offered in 113 hp Standard Range guise with a 44kWh battery providing up to 202 miles of range (WLTP Combined).
The ë-C3 Aircross Collection is available in 113 hp Extended Range specification, with a 54 kWh battery delivering up to 249 miles of range (WLTP Combined).
PLUS remains the entry point on ë-C3 Urban Range, as well as ë-C3 Van, which are not included in the Collection range.
Prices for the C3 Collection start from £19,670 OTR, while the C3 Aircross Collection starts from £21,995 OTR.
The C4 Collection has a ten-inch high-definition central touchscreen featuring TomTom connected 3D navigation, natural language voice recognition, and a fully customisable interface, alongside a seven-inch driver’s digital cluster.
Keyless Entry and Start and a reversing camera with Top Rear Vision are fitted as standard, while Advanced Comfort seats aim to provide a smooth, supportive ride.
The C4 Collection 2026 is available with three powertrains to suit different driving needs.
The 156 hp all-electric Extended Range features a 54 kWh battery with up to 257 miles of range (WLTP Combined) and now features a heat pump as standard.
Also available is a 145 hp hybrid with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and a 130 hp petrol with an eight-speed automatic transmission for refined driving.
As part of a simplified C4 range, the Collection trim joins the PLUS level, giving UK customers a choice of Hybrid, Petrol, or Electric powertrains.
The C4 Collection range is priced from £27,695 OTR.