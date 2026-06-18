Citroën launches ‘Collection’ special series across C3, C3 Aircross and C4

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/citroen-launches-collection-special-series-across-c3-c3-aircross-and-c4/

Citroën has released the cross-model ‘Collection’ special series, available on the C3, C3 Aircross and C4.

Based on the PLUS for C3 and C3 Aircross or MAX for C4 trim levels, Citroën said the trims have carefully selected equipment to offer customers more.

Orders are open now, with UK deliveries from May production onwards.

On the front bumper and rear quarter panels (C3 and C3 Aircross) or on the rear of the side skirts (C4), the Infra Red Colour Clips provide a touch of colour.

All three models feature black-painted alloy wheels.

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The C3 comes with 17-inch Atacamite wheels, the C3 Aircross with 17-inch Aragonite wheels (Aragonite Aero for electric versions), and the C4 with 18-inch Amber wheels, with the bi-tone finish available at no extra cost.

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The vehicles also feature dark-tinted rear windows and a standard black bi-tone roof (except Perla Nera Black).

The C3 Aircross Collection has a graphic design that aims to enhance its character.