Citroën reveals new C5 Aircross with updated design and electrified drivetrains

Citroën has revealed the new C5 Aircross, completing the renewal of its model range and positioning the vehicle as its flagship SUV. Built on the Stellantis STLA-Medium platform, the new C5 Aircross introduces fully electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid variants, with a focus on aerodynamic design, rear passenger space and ride comfort. The model will go on sale in the UK and other European markets in the second half of 2025.

The electric ë-C5 Aircross is available with a 73kWh battery offering a WLTP range of up to 323 miles and a 97kWh battery offering up to 422 miles. The plug-in hybrid variant pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 21kWh battery for an electric range of up to 62 miles and a total motorway range of 403 miles. The 48V hybrid combines a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a small battery and motor to support electric-only driving at low speeds and improve fuel efficiency.

Charging times vary depending on the battery and charger configuration, with DC fast charging supported as standard. A 22kW bi-directional charger will be available from 2026 to support vehicle-to-load functionality.

The exterior has been redesigned with a lower, more aerodynamic stance. The front and rear ends have been updated with Citroën’s latest light signature, a closed grille on electric versions and revised surfaces to improve airflow. The vehicle measures 4,652mm in length, with a wheelbase of 2,784mm. The extended wheelbase improves interior space, particularly in the second row.

Inside, Citroën has introduced its updated ‘C-Zen Lounge’ design concept, focused on comfort and usability. The new cabin layout features a 15-inch HD central touchscreen and a 10-inch digital instrument cluster. Voice recognition, wireless smartphone integration and over-the-air updates are supported. Citroën’s Advanced Comfort seats include massage, heating and ventilation functions on higher trim levels, and rear passengers benefit from reclining backrests and additional legroom compared to the previous model.

Boot capacity ranges from 565 litres to 1,668 litres with the rear seats folded. The plug-in hybrid and electric variants do not compromise on luggage space due to the packaging of the battery within the STLA-M platform.

The new model also introduces a revised suspension setup with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions, intended to smooth out road imperfections without compromising body control. Safety and driver assistance systems include Matrix LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, extended blind spot detection, and a 360-degree camera system.

Citroën says the new C5 Aircross is the most spacious and efficient mid-sized SUV it has produced, combining electric capability with practical range and comfort. Designed and assembled in France, the vehicle includes a mix of recycled materials, reduced chrome usage and no leather, in line with Citroën’s broader environmental commitments.