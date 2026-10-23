Citroën welcomes £220m DfT investment for pothole repair

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/citroen-welcomes-220m-dft-investment-for-pothole-repair/

Citroën has welcomed the Department for Transport’s further £220m to help councils repair potholes and resurface roads.

It said that continued investment is an important step towards improving Britain’s road network.

Earlier this year, Citroën launched its Better Roads Manifesto, setting out a six-point plan to improve the long-term condition of Britain’s roads.

The manifesto called for a smarter approach to maintenance, including greater use of AI to identify and prioritise repairs, consistent national standards and greater accountability following utility works.

Greg Taylor, managing director at Citroën UK, said: “We welcome this additional investment in Britain’s roads.

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“It’s a positive step for drivers, but funding is only part of the solution.

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“We also need a clear, long-term strategy to make sure every pound is spent as effectively as possible.

“At Citroën, comfort has always been at the heart of what we do, with Citroën Advanced Comfort® designed to make every journey more comfortable.