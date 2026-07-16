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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/city-governments-should-not-plan-reactively-for-charge-points-clean-cities-campaign-report-finds/

In a report looking at the state of the charging infrastructure in four cities, Greater London, Paris, Madrid, and Warsaw, the Clean Cities Campaign said that these cities needed to plan strategically and not reactively.

The report, named ‘Taking Charge’, argued that city Governments should develop a ‘Charging Masterplan’ that maps projected demand by district, identifies grid constraints early, and sequences rollout over time.

It showed that Greater London’s share of the EV passenger fleet is at 6%, the highest out of the four cities evaluated.

Paris came in second, with its share of the EV passenger fleet sitting at 4.9%.

Madrid and Warsaw sat in third and fourth place, with their share of the EV passenger fleet sitting at 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

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Paris had the densest public charging network of any of the four cities relative to its population with 5.3 charge points per 1,000 inhabitants.

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While Greater London followed with the largest charging network in absolute terms, it spread over a larger population, giving it 3.2 charge points per 1,000 inhabitants.

Madrid and Warsaw are at an earlier stage and have substantially fewer chargers, both in absolute and per inhabitant terms, with 1.0 and 0.5 charge points per 1,000 inhabitants, respectively.