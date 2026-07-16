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City Governments should not plan reactively for charge points, Clean Cities Campaign report finds

The report, named 'Taking Charge', argued that city Governments should develop a 'Charging Masterplan' that maps projected demand by district.

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Clean Cities Campaign
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In a report looking at the state of the charging infrastructure in four cities, Greater London, Paris, Madrid, and Warsaw, the Clean Cities Campaign said that these cities needed to plan strategically and not reactively.

The report, named ‘Taking Charge’, argued that city Governments should develop a ‘Charging Masterplan’ that maps projected demand by district, identifies grid constraints early, and sequences rollout over time.

It showed that Greater London’s share of the EV passenger fleet is at 6%, the highest out of the four cities evaluated.

Paris came in second, with its share of the EV passenger fleet sitting at 4.9%.

Madrid and Warsaw sat in third and fourth place, with their share of the EV passenger fleet sitting at 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

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Paris had the densest public charging network of any of the four cities relative to its population with 5.3 charge points per 1,000 inhabitants.

While Greater London followed with the largest charging network in absolute terms, it spread over a larger population, giving it 3.2 charge points per 1,000 inhabitants.

Madrid and Warsaw are at an earlier stage and have substantially fewer chargers, both in absolute and per inhabitant terms, with 1.0 and 0.5 charge points per 1,000 inhabitants, respectively.

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The report also argued that city Governments should shift demand away from the street.

It said that they should reduce public charging needs by steering residential demand towards workplaces, semi-public spaces, car parks and private garages using spatial planning and procurement.

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It added that on-street charging should primarily serve households with no viable alternative.

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Income also affected the level of charging available; the report stated that there was a relationship between average income in the district and charging availability.

It found that for both charge points and installed capacity, there was a weak to moderate positive correlation – 0.21 to 0.60 for installed charge points, 0.05 to 0.58 for installed capacity – which it said means that higher income areas tended to have slightly more charge points.

The Clean Cities Campaign said that the trend is most pronounced in Paris, where the correlation is moderately strong, but weaker in Madrid and London.

In each of the four cities, the research predicted that public charging networks will have to be expanded substantially by 2030, and even more so by 2035, to meet the demand from a rapidly electrifying fleet.

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