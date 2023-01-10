JIM Claridge has been appointed head of account management for the UK and Europe at epyx.
He has been with the company since 2005, working his way through a variety of roles, most recently being product strategy manager.
Taking over management of epyx’s account management team, Claridge is now responsible for supporting major fleets – most frequently leasing companies – who use the 1link range of products to support their processes.
He said: “Our account management strategy is based on working with each customer to understand their core objectives, helping them to better utilise our products to improve their own offerings and derive new efficiencies in their maintenance, finance and remarketing teams. In a fleet market that is facing some difficult issues thanks to the current economic situation and growth of electrification, we can make a real difference to their performance.”
A key element of epyx’s corporate plan for the next few years is expansion within Europe, and supporting this growth is also part of Jim’s remit.
He said: “We already operate in the Republic of Ireland, France, Denmark and Portugal but are actively looking to move into new territories where our technology can make a real difference to fleets and other motor industry businesses. This will be a key initiative for epyx in the coming years and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”
Tim Meadows, chief commercial officer at epyx, said: “Jim is widely experienced within epyx and may well know more about the company, its products and its customers than almost anyone. I’m sure he will make an excellent head of account management.”
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
