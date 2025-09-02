  
Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Renault has secured the Best Small Car award at the Business Motoring Awards 2025 for the Renault Clio full hybrid E-Tech, recognised for its practicality, efficiency and suitability for SME fleets.

Tom Watts

2 September 2025

, , ,

renault

The Renault Clio continues to be a strong contender in the supermini segment, offering a compact size ideal for urban use while maintaining comfort and functionality. Its design balances everyday usability with a professional appearance, making it a suitable choice for businesses looking for versatile, presentable vehicles. 

With a range of efficient full hybrid and petrol engine options, the Clio delivers competitive fuel economy and low running costs—important considerations for SME operators managing tight budgets and high vehicle usage. The car’s driving dynamics are well-suited to stop-start traffic and short-haul business travel, while also offering a composed ride on longer journeys. 

Interior features include a clear instrument layout, user-friendly controls and connectivity options that support day-to-day use by multiple drivers. The boot provides usable space for a car of its class, helping accommodate small equipment or deliveries without compromising passenger comfort. Safety and driver assistance features such as lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition are available across the range, offering reassurance for fleet managers concerned with duty of care. 

Renault’s UK dealer network and aftersales support structure provide an added layer of confidence for businesses, ensuring servicing and maintenance are accessible and consistent. This infrastructure is a key factor for fleet operators seeking predictable downtime and reliable cost management over the vehicle lifecycle. 

Jessica Bird, group editorial director at Astor Media, publisher of Business Motoring, said: “The Clio offers SME operators a practical combination of low running costs, compact usability and reliable performance in a well-supported package.” 

Mark Gibson, marketing manager of Business Motoring, added: 

“The Renault Clio impresses with refined styling, advanced tech, and excellent efficiency—delivering big-car quality in a compact, affordable package that continues to set the benchmark in the small car segment.” 

To find out more about the Renault Clio click here

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
