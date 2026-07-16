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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/cma-investigates-euro-car-parks-over-appeals-process/

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened an investigation into Euro Car Parks, examining its practices around petrol station parking fines and its appeals process.

The CMA also issued letters to other private parking operators, outlining concerns over appeals processes, and “unfair additional charges” applied when seeking to recover unpaid parking charges.

By investigating Euro Car Parks, the CMA will decide if its practices at petrol stations, and handling of appeals (both at petrol stations and car parks), have breached consumer law.

It has not yet reached a conclusion.

The investigation will consider if it is fair for some drivers to receive parking charges when queuing for or using petrol pumps and other forecourt services.

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The CMA has called on the wider parking sector to ensure practices are consistent with consumer law.

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It also made recommendations to Government on an updated Code of Practice for parking, which includes recommendations that parking companies should be required to make drivers aware of their rights, improve their appeals processes and improve the ‘consideration period’, where the driver is given a chance to consider the car park’s terms and conditions, and decide if they would like to park there or not.

Parking charge notices (PCNs) examined by the CMA were often issued to drivers that had been in a car park for between five and 11 minutes.