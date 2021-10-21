Reading Time: 2 minutes

TELEMATICS provider Teletrac Navman has secured a contract renewal with long-standing customer CMG to increase the visibility of its fleet and meet regulatory requirements.

In the UK and overseas, CMG operates a 24-hour breakdown and recovery service of cars and light vans, as well as forensic accident investigation services.

The business upgraded its telematics system with Teletrac Navman in March 2021 to become compliant with Transport for London’s Direct Vision Standard.

The upgraded system has enabled CMG’s fleet managers to track 166 commercial vehicles and trailers and gain real-time data access to vehicle location, driver performance, and idling time within one easy-to-use interface. CMG has also installed a connected camera system across its entire fleet, alongside Driver ID, to determine who is driving each vehicle.

As part of the deal, Teletrac Navman’s Professional Services team led the project implementation, ensuring it ran smoothly and on schedule to meet targets and deadlines. They also provided additional training sessions to meet the core needs of CMG and ensure the team reap the maximum benefits from the tools and data.

Peter Millichap, Marketing Director at Teletrac Navman UK, said: “We’ve established a strong working relationship with CMG during the time we have worked together. The business has displayed its willingness to enhance its operations through the new deal by implementing a modern fleet management system, which will make a huge difference to its operations.

“Working with and supporting organisations like CMG who look to lead the line in their industry only helps us continue improving our customer service provisions and product offering, and we’re glad to see that our solution is paying dividends for the company.”

Lee Mehmet, Senior Transport Manager at CMG, added: “I feel like we’ve made huge strides forward with Teletrac Navman since updating our solutions to meet the changing needs of our fleet and a wide range of compliance requirements. We have been particularly impressed with how the team at Teletrac Navman raced to install most of our fleet in time for the DVS deadline on March 1st, and the connected camera solution is already proving its worth by giving us the complete picture.”