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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/cmt-offers-telematics-based-insurance-through-geotab-marketplace/

Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) has made its telematics-based insurance offering, DriveWell Fleet, available to fleets through Geotab Marketplace.

Fleets with Geotab devices can access telematics-based policies with no additional hardware.

The policies offer fleets lower insurance costs when driving is safe. CMT said that rewarding safe driving in this way helps improve overall safety performance.

Insurers gain access to additional driver data, building a more accurate profile of fleet risk.

CMT found that 5% of global insurance policies are priced using telematics data, despite 30% of vehicles being connected to a telematics service provider.

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Ben Bowne, SVP of business development and partnerships at CMT, said: “For more than a decade, CMT has helped insurers use telematics to better understand risk, reduce crashes, and save lives.

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“With DriveWell Fleet, we’re bringing that same approach to commercial auto insurance around the world. By joining the Geotab Marketplace, we’re making it simple for fleets to connect to our platform and for insurers to access high-quality driving data at scale.

“This expands our global reach and helps insurers deliver better pricing and outcomes for fleets and their drivers.”