CO2 emissions from fleets down 25% since 2022 – Ayvens

The second edition of Ayven’s ‘Fleet Sustainability Ranking Report’ tracked how different industries are transitioning toward low- and zero-emission mobility across 29 European countries.

Corporate fleets across Europe are making progress in cutting CO2 emissions and adopting cleaner technologies, but the pace of change varies significantly between sectors, according to research by Ayvens.

The average CO₂ emissions of a new fleet vehicle dropped 25% since 2022.

Diesel vehicles now represent less than a quarter of fleet orders, compared with nearly half two years ago, while battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have increased their share across every industry, more than doubling in most cases.

Hybrid and plug-in hybrid shares have remained broadly stable, suggesting a gradual but decisive shift towards more sustainable practice, according to Ayvens.

This year’s ranking builds on the 2022 edition and evaluates each industry across four equally weighted indicators: the share of diesel vehicles, battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and hybrids, and the average CO₂ emissions of newly registered fleet cars.

The industries analysed are automotive, construction, consumer goods, energy and chemical, financial and professional services, healthcare, industrial, and pharmaceutical and technology.

The Financial & Professional Services sector retains first place as the most sustainable industry for the second consecutive year, supported by the lowest diesel share and the lowest average CO₂ emissions.

The Construction industry ranks second, recording the strongest overall improvement since 2022, with BEVs making up 39% of new vehicles.

In third place, the Energy & Chemical sector achieved the largest reduction in CO₂ emissions, down 30% since 2022.

Healthcare remains the least sustainable industry. While diesel has declined, BEV uptake remains the lowest of all sectors, and the share of petrol vehicles has increased.

Industrial and Pharmaceutical fleets continue to rely on higher diesel shares than average, though both have halved their diesel use since 2022.

Meanwhile, the Technology and Automotive sectors showed steady progress, driven by higher hybrid adoption and continued BEV growth.

Suzanne Phillips, UK head of specialist sales at Ayvens, said: “What we’re seeing now is a real tipping point in corporate mobility.

“Two years ago, many companies were still testing the waters on electrification – now, across most industries, it’s become an operational and financial reality.

“The leaders in this year’s ranking aren’t just reacting to regulation; they’re proactively integrating sustainability into their business models, and that’s driving tangible progress.

“The differences between sectors underline that this transition isn’t one-size-fits-all. Some industries, like healthcare or manufacturing, face very specific logistical and cost barriers that require tailored solutions.

“That’s where our work at Ayvens comes in – using data, fleet expertise and on-the-ground support to help businesses overcome those obstacles in a way that’s practical, scalable and commercially sound.

“Fleet sustainability isn’t just an environmental ambition anymore; it’s a competitive advantage.

“The organisations that move early are building more resilient, efficient and future-ready operations, and that’s exactly what this ranking brings to light.”