Code 3 wins 2025 Road Safety in Policing Award

Code 3, a manufacturer of emergency vehicle lighting and audible warning systems, won the 2025 Road Safety in Policing Award at this year’s National Association of Police Fleet Managers (NAPFM) Emergency Fleet Exhibition.

Code 3, a brand within Clarience Technologies, specialises in designing and producing visual and audible warning systems tailored to emergency services and road transport fleets.

The award recognised Code 3’s GPS Sync lightbar technology – an innovation designed to change how emergency vehicles coordinate at incident scenes to improve safety and visibility during critical response scenarios.

The award was presented at the recent NAPFM event, which brought together senior decision-makers from police, fire, ambulance, and rescue fleets.

Judges praised GPS Sync’s ability to deliver a “transformative impact” on both public safety and emergency fleet coordination.

Georgie Georgiades, sales manager at Code 3, said: “Our GPS Sync technology represents a milestone in emergency services safety.

“By harmonising visual alerts across multiple emergency vehicles, we’re not just reducing confusion—we’re actively saving lives at critical moments.”

Code 3’s GPS Sync technology reconfigures vehicle driver boards and controllers to respond to GPS time signals, creating uniform flash patterns across multiple vehicles—even from different services, aimed at eliminating the chaotic, unsynchronised lights that can compromise emergency scene safety.

Georgiades added: “This recognition highlights Code 3’s commitment to delivering smart, scalable safety solutions that help protect lives on the road.”