  
BV Masthead.png

FEATURING

BM Original
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe

Commercial fleet sustainability is more than just going electric – CV Show panel

Chicken said that sometimes sustainability is about ensuring that all journeys are needed, the wider picture of where people can be more efficient.

Milly Standing

22 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

SHARE

commercial fleet

In the Sustainability in Commercial Fleet talk at the CV Show today (22nd April 2026), Abby Chicken (pictured, centre left), head of sustainability at Openreach, Olly Craughan (pictured, centre right), head of sustainability at DPD UK, and Nick Hay pictured, right), non-executive adviser at Wattstor explained that sustainability is more than electric, it is about how fleets are operating.

Chicken said that sometimes sustainability is about ensuring that all journeys are needed, the wider picture of where people can be more efficient with their logistics is key to creating a clean feet.

She explained that Openreach has put in carbon contract laws when entering into new partnerships, but what it is asking for is data to find the best ways to be sustainable.

Chicken also warned that the fear about the practicality of owning an EV, like how to plug it in, is deterring people from getting EVs.

Hay said that there is so more to sustainability than just the vehicle, and that it includes elements such as tyre replacement and oil replacement.

According to the panel, one element that people do not give enough credit to is the maintenance cycle of EVs; there is less that needs maintaining, and the cost of maintaining EVs is often lower.

Craughan added that for logistics businesses there also factors such as the optimisation of cost, planning ahead and using data to plan routes to make sure efficiency is at the forefront of fleet operations.

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE