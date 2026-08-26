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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/commercial-vehicle-production-down-34-4-in-july-the-smmt/

Commercial vehicle output fell sharply, down 34.4% to 1,888 units in July, with deliveries to UK customers and export markets down 49.6% and 18.5% respectively, according to the latest figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Year to date, UK factories have turned out just under 450,000 cars and CVs, down 8.1% on the same period in 2025, which the SMMT said reflects model changeovers, the closure of a plant last year, and continued trade and investment uncertainty.

Overall UK vehicle production fell 11.6% in July to 63,655 units.

The decline reflects weaker exports, down 15.9% to 47,377 units, as well as earlier scheduling of routine summer maintenance shutdowns at some plants.

Car production declined 10.6% to 61,767 units as a 9.3% rise in output for UK buyers failed to offset a 15.8% fall in exports.

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Shipments to all major markets were down, including the EU (15.2%), the US (17.7%), Turkey (18.5%), China (36.9%) and Japan (24.4%).

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Output of fully electric and hybrid models recording the first monthly increase of the year, up 6.8% to 25,678 units.

Electrified models accounted for more than four in 10 cars built in July, up from around three in 10 a year ago.