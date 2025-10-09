Compact vans prove cheapest to repair as Tempcover ranks UK’s most reliable models

Tempcover’s Van Repair Index shows smaller vans like the Nissan NV200 and Fiat Doblo Cargo offer the best value for reliability and repair costs, while Ford and Volkswagen models top the list for most expensive fixes.

Owning a van involves more than just the upfront purchase price, with long-term repair and maintenance costs proving a major consideration for drivers and businesses alike.



A new study by temporary van insurance provider Tempcover has revealed which vans are the most and least expensive to repair in the UK, based on reliability, average repair bills and claim rates for key components such as engines and gearboxes.

The Nissan NV200 ranked as the UK’s best-performing van with an overall index score of 89.9, thanks to its reliability score of 9.1 and low average repair cost of £303.94.



Close behind was the Fiat Doblo Cargo with an index score of 89.2 and the lowest average repair bill of £282.78.



The Peugeot Partner, Mercedes Vito and Citroën Dispatch completed the top five. Compact models led the way overall, with smaller vans proving both reliable and cost-effective to maintain.

At the other end of the scale, the Ford Tourneo Custom emerged as the most expensive van to repair, averaging £1,746.80 per fix and recording the lowest reliability score of 1.



It was followed by the Volkswagen Caravelle (£1,408.59), Citroën Relay (£1,262.08), Volkswagen Crafter (£1,133.43) and Hyundai i800 (£970.99).



Ford and Volkswagen models featured heavily among the bottom ten, each with three models in the lowest rankings.

Engine and gearbox failures were identified as key drivers of high repair costs, with the Ford Transit Connect reporting the most expensive average engine repair bill at £3,614.93 and gearbox repairs averaging £1,066.06.



The research also found that compact vans generally offer lower maintenance costs and stronger reliability, while larger models often prove more expensive to keep on the road.

Claire Wills-Mckissick, expert in temporary van insurance at Tempcover, said: “Van repairs can be both costly and disruptive, often leaving drivers without the vehicle they rely on for work.



