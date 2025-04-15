Congestion and lane-hogging top UK drivers’ frustrations, says Vauxhall

Congestion, roadworks, and lane-hogging have emerged as the top three annoyances for UK motorists, according to new research from Vauxhall that has implications for fleet operators managing driver safety and efficiency.

The survey of 2,000 British drivers found stop-start traffic (34%), delays caused by roadworks (27%), and drivers unnecessarily occupying middle and outside lanes (18%) were the most irritating experiences on UK roads. Despite lane discipline being a major frustration, 91% of respondents claimed to understand the relevant Highway Code rules, which mandate using the left-hand lane except when overtaking.

The research revealed concerning driving behaviors, with over half (55%) of all drivers admitting they had undertaken vehicles moving slowly in middle or outside lanes. Additionally, 53% reported having to brake hard or quickly change lanes to avoid slow-moving vehicles in inappropriate lanes – situations that could have significant safety implications for fleet operations.

Eurig Druce, managing director, Vauxhall, said: “At Vauxhall, we recognise the everyday frustrations that British drivers face, from congestion and roadworks to the irritation of lane-hogging on motorways.

“With advanced technology, and a focus on affordability, we’re committed to making driving as safe and pleasurable as possible for British motorists.”

The survey indicates that driver assistance technologies could help address these frustrations, with 58% of respondents agreeing that features like semi-automated lane change, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot detection could improve motorway driving standards.