Congestion Charge hike adds £40m to TfL coffers per year – cinch

From 2nd January 2026, the Congestion Charge will increase from £15 to £18, meaning a commuting driver could pay £4,500 annually.

Research conducted by cinch has found that Transport for London (TfL) will make an extra £40m per year from the Congestion Charge increase.

Electric vehicles (EVs) will also have to pay the Congestion Charge for the first time, but can claim a discount of between 25% and 50% by setting up Auto Pay.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to TfL by cinch found that it received £202.8m in Congestion Charge payments between April 2024 and March 2025.

cinch expects Congestion Charge payments to total more than £243m in 2026.

Ben Welham, motoring expert at cinch, said: “The £3 daily increase means a commuting driver will pay £4,500 per year in Congestion Charge fees if they drive into the capital five days a week, a hike of £750.

“Our analysis, based on 250 working days per year, highlights the heavy financial impact the increase will have on individual drivers and businesses.

“EV drivers will be hit with the charge for the first time, but car drivers will get 25% off and van drivers will get 50% off the daily £18 fee by setting up Auto Pay.

“Petrol and diesel HGV drivers can also benefit from a 50% saving by using Auto Pay.”

The charge will be increased annually from 2027 onwards, in line with TfL public transport fares.