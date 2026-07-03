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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/connected-car-tech-not-a-substitute-for-stolen-recovery-systems-tracker-warns/

Tracker has warned that connected car technology should not be mistaken for a stolen vehicle recovery system, after Thatcham Research identified a gap between drivers’ expectations of in-car technology and the capabilities of the systems.

Tracker said that criminals know how to exploit vulnerabilities in connected car technology, and that a dedicated stolen vehicle recovery system was still more effective.

It agreed that connected car technology offers useful convenience features, but said it may not offer live tracking functionality.

Tracker’s own systems use a combination of GPS/GSM and VHF, allowing the police to still locate a vehicle even if GPS jamming is used.

The company reported a recovery rate of 95%, with 80% of stolen vehicles recovered within 24 hours.

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Clive Wain, head of police liaison at Tracker, said: “Connected car technology has a role to play, but it is not always designed, certified or enabled to support fast, police-led stolen vehicle recovery.

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“Owners should not confuse a convenience app with a dedicated stolen vehicle recovery solution.

“Criminals understand how to exploit gaps in inbuilt vehicle technology and will use tactics such as GPS/GSM jamming, or moving vehicles into containers, lock-ups and underground car parks.