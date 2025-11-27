Connected Kerb and RAW Charging recognised as Best Networks by Zapmap

RAW Charging was recognised as the best destination charging network, while Connected Kerb was recognised for its network of on-street charge points.

Zapmap has awarded Best Network awards to Connected Kerb and RAW Charging, following its annual electric vehicle (EV) charging survey.

RAW operates a network of 806 low-powered charge points at 304 locations and has partnerships with Alton Towers, LEGOLAND and the National Trust.

It was awarded 3.5 stars, with survey participants commending its reliability and ease of use.

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised by Zapmap and the EV driving community as the UK’s best destination charging network.

“This recognition is a testament to our fantastic host partners and the hard work and dedication of the entire RAW Charging team, who are committed to making EV charging as accessible and reliable as possible for drivers across the UK.

“As we continue to expand our network across hospitality, leisure and retail destinations like National Trust, Merlin Entertainments and RHS Gardens, we remain focused on delivering a seamless charging experience and supporting the UK’s transition to electric mobility.”

Connected Kerb has 6,280 low-powered charge points across 1,478 locations and also secured three and a half stars, due to its value for money and multiple payment methods.

Throughout 2025, Connected Kerb has partnered with councils in West Sussex and London to boost on-street charger availability.

Zapmap also highlighted the popularity of Connected Kerb’s smart charging function, which enables drivers to plug in and schedule charging for off-peak times, where costs are lower.

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO at Connected Kerb, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be recognised by Zapmap as the UK’s Best EV Charging Network in the Destination On-street category.

“Our mission has always been to make electric vehicle charging fair, affordable and accessible for everyone, especially the majority of residents who don’t have driveways.

“In 2025, we accelerated that mission with major network upgrades, nationwide smart charging deployment, and deep partnerships that help communities transition to electric with confidence.

“This award is a testament to the councils, partners and drivers who trust us every day, and to the teams working tirelessly to build Britain’s EV future.”

Respondents to the survey were asked to rate reliability, ease of use, customer support, value for money and ease of payment.

3,976 EV drivers were surveyed between September and October. Networks with fewer than 750 devices and 50 responses to the survey were excluded.

Jade Edwards, head of insights at Zapmap, said: “This year our survey responses have enabled us to analyse satisfaction with on-street and destination networks as well as the high-powered en-route charging networks.

“As Government and industry increasingly focus on local charging provision, and the proportion of new EV drivers without access to at-home charging increases, these rankings provide clarity on how the UK’s medium and low-powered charging infrastructure is developing.

“The findings from our survey go beyond the network rankings, covering important topics like EV ownership, home charging and charging on the public network.

“They also show emerging trends over time and I look forward to revisiting this increasingly important segment of the infrastructure in future surveys.”