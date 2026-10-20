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EV & Sustainability

Connected Kerb opens Aberdeen manufacturing hub, prepares for UK expansion

The company is investing £350,000 in the W-Zero-1 facility within Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone.

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Connected Kerb has opened its manufacturing and innovation hub in Aberdeen, as the electric vehicle (EV) charging company prepares for an expansion of its UK network.

The company is investing £350,000 in the W-Zero-1 facility within Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone, which will manufacture Connected Kerb’s full range of charging infrastructure products.

More than 3,000 public chargers are expected to be produced at the site in 2027, with a further 25,000 to be built by the end of 2030 as Connected Kerb delivers major contracts with city and regional authorities across the UK.

The move follows Connected Kerb’s acquisition earlier this year of the business and assets of Aberdeen-based Trojan Energy.

The deal brought Trojan’s Flat & Flush charging technology, manufacturing operation and engineering expertise into the Connected Kerb business.

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Flat & Flush provides discreet on-street charging designed to minimise its impact on streetscapes, particularly in historic and heritage locations.

Connected Kerb already has more than 10,000 chargers installed across the UK, providing public charging for communities nationwide.

The Aberdeen facility will support the company as it continues to expand that network.

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Its long-term contracts span areas including Ceredigion, Cardiff, Plymouth, South Tyneside, Oxfordshire, Surrey, Coventry and several London boroughs.

In Scotland, Connected Kerb has deployed chargers for councils as part of the Charge-Place-Scotland network deployment, as well as under its own independent network.

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Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport Stephen Flynn said: “Connected Kerb’s investment in Aberdeen is a strong vote of confidence in Scotland’s skilled workforce and manufacturing expertise.

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“The transition to a more green and sustainable economy brings real opportunities for people and communities.

“This new facility will support jobs, innovation and the delivery of the charging infrastructure needed to help accelerate the switch to electric vehicles.”

Chris Pateman-Jones (pictured, left), chief executive at Connected Kerb, said: “Opening our Aberdeen facility is an important milestone for Connected Kerb.

“The city has a fantastic engineering and manufacturing skills base and we saw a real opportunity to build on the expertise that already existed within Trojan Energy.

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“We have invested in the facility and are now bringing production of our wider Connected Kerb range to Aberdeen.

“It gives us the manufacturing base we need to support our growth across Scotland and the wider UK.

“As charging infrastructure is deployed at increasing scale, resilient supply chains are becoming more important than ever.

“Manufacturing here in Aberdeen strengthens that resilience and gives us the confidence to keep expanding our network.”

Connected Kerb’s operation is based within Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone, where ETZ Ltd works to attract investment and support businesses linked to the region’s energy transition and industrial growth.

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The Aberdeen hub is designed to bring together product development, prototyping, environmental testing, 3D printing and volume production, building on the city’s engineering and manufacturing expertise.

Neil Young, deputy chief executive at ETZ Ltd, said: “This is a really positive outcome for Aberdeen and its reputation as a European Capital of Energy Excellence.

“It retains valuable skills and manufacturing capability in the city, while bringing further investment and a platform for future growth.

“Connected Kerb’s decision to expand manufacturing in Aberdeen is exactly the kind of activity we want to support through the Energy Transition Zone, building on the city’s engineering strengths and creating new opportunities as the economy diversifies.”

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