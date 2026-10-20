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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/connected-kerb-opens-aberdeen-manufacturing-hub-prepares-for-uk-expansion/

Connected Kerb has opened its manufacturing and innovation hub in Aberdeen, as the electric vehicle (EV) charging company prepares for an expansion of its UK network.

The company is investing £350,000 in the W-Zero-1 facility within Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone, which will manufacture Connected Kerb’s full range of charging infrastructure products.

More than 3,000 public chargers are expected to be produced at the site in 2027, with a further 25,000 to be built by the end of 2030 as Connected Kerb delivers major contracts with city and regional authorities across the UK.

The move follows Connected Kerb’s acquisition earlier this year of the business and assets of Aberdeen-based Trojan Energy.

The deal brought Trojan’s Flat & Flush charging technology, manufacturing operation and engineering expertise into the Connected Kerb business.

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Flat & Flush provides discreet on-street charging designed to minimise its impact on streetscapes, particularly in historic and heritage locations.

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Connected Kerb already has more than 10,000 chargers installed across the UK, providing public charging for communities nationwide.

The Aberdeen facility will support the company as it continues to expand that network.