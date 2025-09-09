  
Convenience is the top factor in EV charging decisions, study finds

Nearly half of drivers surveyed by Gilbarco Veeder-Root said they choose the charger closest to them.

Dylan Robertson

9 September 2025

A study by Gilbarco Veeder-Root has found that 49.8% of UK electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid drivers said that convenience is the most important factor when choosing a charging location.

Nearly half of drivers surveyed by Gilbarco Veeder-Root said they choose the charger closest to them, while 36.1% said the presence of on-site toilets was a factor in selecting an EV charger.

34.9% said that a nearby shop was a factor in selecting a charger, and 31.7% that loyalty and rewards schemes influenced their charging decisions.

For all questions, respondents to the survey were able to select up to three options.

The average extra time drivers were willing to travel to reach an EV charging site that had all of their preferred amenities was nine minutes and 48 seconds.

Drivers were also willing to pay more for convenience, with 28.5% reporting that they were willing to pay 25% more than the average charging cost to avoid a detour of 20 minutes.

Over a fifth (20.5%) of drivers were willing to pay 50% more to avoid a 20 minute detour.

22.5% of drivers surveyed said that they were not willing to pay more to avoid a five minute detour.

The study found that the factors most likely to make drivers avoid an EV charging site were unreliable chargers (43.8%), the site only having a single charge point (38.8%) and the site requiring a detour of more than 20 minutes (35.1%).

When waiting 15 minutes for their vehicle to charge, 53.4% of drivers said that they would buy a drink or snack, 44.6% said they would use their phone and 35.7% of drivers said they would use the toilet.

Only 22.3% of drivers said they would stay in the car.

Merrick Glass, president of Konect eMobility at Gilbarco Veeder-Root, said: “Challenges with public charging have long been cited as hurdles for electric vehicle adoption – and our survey shows drivers rightly expect this to be as simple as filling with fuel.

“Forecourts are perfectly placed to raise the bar, with locations close to major routes and facilities where drivers can rest, refresh and re-connect while they’re plugged in.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
