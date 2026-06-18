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Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

CoolKit achieves Renault Pro+ Certified Converter status

Certified Converter status is awarded to manufacturers that meet the OEM's standards for quality, expertise and customer satisfaction.

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Temperature-controlled van specialist CoolKit has received Renault Pro+ Certified Converter accreditation, recognising the high standard of its conversions.

Renault Pro+ Certified Converter status is awarded to manufacturers that meet the OEM’s standards for conversion quality, technical expertise and customer satisfaction.

CoolKit’s engineering, manufacturing and quality processes were assessed.

The certification is valid for 36 months.

It was presented with the accreditation during a meeting between CoolKit leadership and senior representatives from Renault Group.

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Rupert Gatty (pictured, right), CEO at CoolKit, said: “Upholding this certified standard is a major moment for us and shows the high standards we strive towards with our conversions.

“We’ve worked closely with the Renault UK team since our inception, so it’s great to see that relationship formally recognised in the new Renault Group style. 

“As a manufacturer, Renault SAS has some exciting developments in the pipeline, which present exciting opportunities for us to play a big part in their journey, continuing to lead the way in temperature-controlled conversions for Renault products. 

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“For temperature-controlled fleet operators and for the Renault UK dealer network alike, this accreditation provides added confidence that they’re choosing a conversion designed and built to Renault’s exacting standards, backed by a close collaboration between manufacturer and converter.”

Seb Brechon (pictured, left), head of commercial vehicles & Pro+ brand at Renault Group, said: “We are exceptionally pleased to continue our successful relationship with Coolkit.

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“For more than 20 years they have been a trusted partner, producing conversions that meet ours and customers’ exacting standards.

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“This latest development underlines their expertise and paves the way for them to produce several new products, using the multi-award-winning Master E-Tech for short-term projects and also the manufacture of a brand-new product based on the forthcoming Trafic E-Tech platform.

“This bespoke conversion will see Renault enter an exciting new area for growth, offering an alternative to standard shopping delivery vehicles that aims to cater for multidrop deliveries as well as single product orders.”

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