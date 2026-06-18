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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/coolkit-achieves-renault-pro-certified-converter-status/

Temperature-controlled van specialist CoolKit has received Renault Pro+ Certified Converter accreditation, recognising the high standard of its conversions.

Renault Pro+ Certified Converter status is awarded to manufacturers that meet the OEM’s standards for conversion quality, technical expertise and customer satisfaction.

CoolKit’s engineering, manufacturing and quality processes were assessed.

The certification is valid for 36 months.

It was presented with the accreditation during a meeting between CoolKit leadership and senior representatives from Renault Group.

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Rupert Gatty (pictured, right), CEO at CoolKit, said: “Upholding this certified standard is a major moment for us and shows the high standards we strive towards with our conversions.

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“We’ve worked closely with the Renault UK team since our inception, so it’s great to see that relationship formally recognised in the new Renault Group style.

“As a manufacturer, Renault SAS has some exciting developments in the pipeline, which present exciting opportunities for us to play a big part in their journey, continuing to lead the way in temperature-controlled conversions for Renault products.