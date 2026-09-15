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CoolKit launches BoxClever to shorten lead times

BoxClever was designed to offer standardised, proven box bodies, as opposed to the more bespoke solutions CoolKit already offered.

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CoolKit BoxClever
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Van refrigeration specialist CoolKit has launched BoxClever, a range of standardised box bodies, intended to offer shorter, more predictable lead times.

BoxClever was designed to offer standardised, proven box bodies, as opposed to the more bespoke solutions CoolKit already offered.

CoolKit said this allows it to plan production more effectively, giving customers more predictable lead times.

It will continue to offer fully bespoke solutions for operators with more specialised requirements.

BoxClever is offered on chassis from a range of manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Renault.

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Orders for BoxClever builds are open now.

Daniel Miller, managing director at CoolKit, said: “Often, the hardest part of ordering a refrigerated box body is knowing when it will actually arrive. We’re launching BoxClever to change that.

“CoolKit is well known as the UK’s largest panel van converter, but fewer people know how heavily we’ve invested in our refrigerated box body operation.

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“Today we have dedicated design engineers, standardised box body platforms and the factory capacity and equipment to build more box bodies than ever before.

“When customers choose a standard BoxClever specification, we can plan production straightforwardly and give them a delivery date they can build their business around.

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“That lets operators make their own commitments with confidence, knowing the vehicle will be ready when their plans depend on it.

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“BoxClever comes from years of studying what works best across hundreds of box body builds.

“It is a range of standard, ready-to-configure specifications that carry the engineering knowledge and hard-won experience behind our best designs, and the accreditations that sit behind every build, from ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 to our OEM approvals.

“It gives food and pharmaceutical fleets the volume and second-life value of a box body, the payload and build quality CoolKit is known for, and, above all, a partnership with a converter that keeps its word.”

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