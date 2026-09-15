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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/coolkit-launches-boxclever-to-shorten-lead-times/

Van refrigeration specialist CoolKit has launched BoxClever, a range of standardised box bodies, intended to offer shorter, more predictable lead times.

BoxClever was designed to offer standardised, proven box bodies, as opposed to the more bespoke solutions CoolKit already offered.

CoolKit said this allows it to plan production more effectively, giving customers more predictable lead times.

It will continue to offer fully bespoke solutions for operators with more specialised requirements.

BoxClever is offered on chassis from a range of manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Renault.

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Orders for BoxClever builds are open now.

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Daniel Miller, managing director at CoolKit, said: “Often, the hardest part of ordering a refrigerated box body is knowing when it will actually arrive. We’re launching BoxClever to change that.

“CoolKit is well known as the UK’s largest panel van converter, but fewer people know how heavily we’ve invested in our refrigerated box body operation.