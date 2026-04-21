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CoolKit named among first Kia PBV conversion partners for PV5 Cargo

CoolKit has been appointed as one of the first approved conversion partners for Kia’s PBV range, focusing on temperature-controlled PV5 Cargo models.

Ryan Fowler

21 April 2026

Commercial Vehicles & Vans

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Coolkit Kia

CoolKit has been named among the first five approved conversion partners for the Kia PBV range, becoming the first to deliver temperature-controlled conversions for the PV5 Cargo.

The partnership with Kia UK will see the Lancashire-based business provide bespoke chilled, freezer and dual-temperature conversions for the all-electric Kia PV5 Cargo.

CoolKit said the agreement builds on its existing OEM accreditations with manufacturers including Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and MAN Truck and Bus, expanding its presence in the electric light commercial vehicle sector.

Fleet operators are expected to benefit from the PV5 Cargo’s electric drivetrain and payload capabilities combined with CoolKit’s conversion expertise, with the company highlighting gains in productivity, durability and environmental performance.

The announcement coincides with the Commercial Vehicle Show 2026, where CoolKit is exhibiting alongside Kia as the PV5 Cargo is unveiled to the UK LCV market.

Daniel Miller, managing director at CoolKit, said: “Being selected as the first temperature-controlled Conversion Partner for the PV5 Cargo is a major milestone for CoolKit, and one that allows us to further lead the way for temperature-controlled conversions.

“Partnering with Kia was an easy decision for us. We both share a vision for innovation and finding credible solutions to decarbonise our sector, so having the opportunity to bring our market-leading expertise to this pioneering vehicle is an exciting moment for us, but also for fleet operators up and down the UK.

“This is just the start of a fruitful collaboration with Kia, and we’re looking forward to working with them over the coming years as we continue to innovate in a fast-moving sector.”

Simon Hetherington, commercial director at Kia UK, added: “Launching the first approved Kia PBV Conversion Partners including CoolKit at the CV Show marks an important new milestone for our PBV strategy in the UK.

“CoolKit’s proven leadership and expertise in refrigerated conversions, based on our next-generation fully electric LCV platform, gives fleet operators a compelling new solution for temperature-controlled mobility needs.

“Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for capability, efficiency and sustainability in this segment.”

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