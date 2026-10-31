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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/cornwall-and-wiltshire-councils-model-govt-pothole-repair-funding-use/

Pictures provided by Cornwall and Wiltshire councils have demonstrated how the Government’s £7.3bn funding is being used for pothole repair on the UK’s roads.

Both councils are eligible to receive £383m from the Government for the next four years.

Wiltshire is a green rated council according to the Government’s RAG rating, and while Cornwall is amber, it scores green for the condition of its roads.

Transparency reports from local councils recently showed that nearly £5bn will be spent on tackling potholes and long-term resurfacing this year – £800m more than two years ago.

Roads Minister Justin Madders said: “I know first hand how much of a fright potholes can give people, and their wallets.

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“We are determined to end this living nightmare and these pictures from local authorities are clear evidence that our record £7.3 billion in funding is turning around the pothole plague and ending this horror story.

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“With recent figures showing we are on track to maintain nearly 7,000 miles of roads across the country this year, equivalent to flying between London and Singapore, we are reversing over a decade of underinvestment into our roads.”