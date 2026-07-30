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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/corpay-to-integrate-visa-fleet-2-0-into-platform/

Corpay has partnered with Visa to make the capabilities of Visa Fleet 2.0 available through its fleet card processing platform across Europe.

The partnership will provide fleets with increased flexibility and improved operational efficiency.

Corpay intended to extend the suite of payment solutions available to fleets through the partnership.

Fleet 2.0 is Visa’s next-generation fleet payments platform.

Corpay already allows fleets to manage fuel, electric vehicle (EV) charging, parking, toll and maintenance payments.

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Lucy Demery, SVP and head of Visa Commercial Solutions Europe, said: “Corpay is a global leader in fleet and mobility payments, and we are delighted to expand our strategic partnership to further scale Visa Fleet 2.0 across Europe.

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“Together, we have an exciting opportunity to help businesses advance fleet payments through flexible, secure, and data-rich payment experiences that meet the evolving needs of today’s mobility ecosystem.”

Alan King, group president for vehicle payments at Corpay, said: “We are excited to extend our work with Visa by enabling Visa Fleet 2.0 capabilities on Corpay’s European fleet card processing platform.