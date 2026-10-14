Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/cost-pressures-drive-fleet-transition-as-alternative-fuel-adoption-stalls-says-gxo-logistics/
Just 38% of UK transport and logistics operators are currently using alternative fuel vehicles, despite 87% identifying emissions reduction as a key priority, according to new research from GXO Logistics.
The Future of Transport report found that rising operating costs are increasingly driving fleet transition decisions, with 63% of businesses saying higher fuel prices are accelerating their interest in alternative fuel vehicles.
However, more than three-quarters (76%) said demonstrating cost savings or operational efficiencies was essential to securing investment in low-emission transport.
The research, based on a survey of more than 1,000 UK supply chain, transport and logistics decision makers, identified high upfront vehicle costs, uncertainty over future fuel technologies and infrastructure limitations as major barriers to adoption.
Instead, many operators are prioritising measures to improve the efficiency of their existing fleets.
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Some 43% are reducing part-loads, while 41% are cutting empty running and the same proportion are exploring fleet sharing.
A further 39% are optimising routes, with all four measures seeing increased adoption compared with GXO’s previous survey in 2024.
Carl Hanson, managing director, transport, at GXO UK & Ireland, said: “Decarbonisation and commercial performance cannot be treated as competing priorities.
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“The findings show that businesses need practical solutions that deliver efficiencies now while preparing their fleets for a range of future fuels.
“Better data, stronger visibility and more connected transport networks can reduce waste, cost and emissions today, while partners with the right expertise and scale can help organisations navigate complexity and move from ambition to action.”
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The research also found that logistics operators expect multiple technologies to play a role in the transition away from diesel.
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Seven in 10 (70%) respondents expect gas-powered fleets using LNG or CNG to be viable, affordable and operationally realistic by 2028.
Electric HGVs followed closely at 68%, with 64% identifying biofuels and 62% hydrogen as viable options within the same timeframe.
Despite this interest, only 25% of businesses were found to have started investment planning for charging or refuelling infrastructure, while 30% had started procurement planning around anticipated energy requirements.
The findings follow earlier GXO research showing that 89% of UK businesses expect transport operating costs to rise over the next 12 months, while just 35% have a clear strategy and timeline for adopting alternative fuel vehicles.
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GXO is participating in the UK’s Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrator programme, deploying electric HGVs alongside the charging infrastructure and operational systems required for fleet operations.
The company is also promoting technology-led efficiency improvements through its EyeQ digital transport platform, which uses real-time data, network visibility and collaborative transport systems to reduce empty running and improve fleet utilisation.
The latest report forms the second instalment of GXO’s three-part Future of Transport research series, examining operational efficiency, sustainability and technology-led optimisation across UK transport.