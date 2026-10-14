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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/cost-pressures-drive-fleet-transition-as-alternative-fuel-adoption-stalls-says-gxo-logistics/

Just 38% of UK transport and logistics operators are currently using alternative fuel vehicles, despite 87% identifying emissions reduction as a key priority, according to new research from GXO Logistics.

The Future of Transport report found that rising operating costs are increasingly driving fleet transition decisions, with 63% of businesses saying higher fuel prices are accelerating their interest in alternative fuel vehicles.

However, more than three-quarters (76%) said demonstrating cost savings or operational efficiencies was essential to securing investment in low-emission transport.

The research, based on a survey of more than 1,000 UK supply chain, transport and logistics decision makers, identified high upfront vehicle costs, uncertainty over future fuel technologies and infrastructure limitations as major barriers to adoption.

Instead, many operators are prioritising measures to improve the efficiency of their existing fleets.

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Some 43% are reducing part-loads, while 41% are cutting empty running and the same proportion are exploring fleet sharing.

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A further 39% are optimising routes, with all four measures seeing increased adoption compared with GXO’s previous survey in 2024.

Carl Hanson, managing director, transport, at GXO UK & Ireland, said: “Decarbonisation and commercial performance cannot be treated as competing priorities.