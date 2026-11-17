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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/counterfeit-car-parts-harder-to-detect-due-to-ai-corsearch-warns/

Counterfeit vehicle parts are becoming increasingly difficult to identify as criminals use artificial intelligence to create convincing product listings, packaging and documentation, according to IP brand protection specialist Corsearch.

The company warned that counterfeit safety-critical components, including brakes, airbags, steering systems and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) sensors, pose a growing risk to motorists.

The warning coincides with Road Safety Week (15th to 21st November), and followed a Corsearch Automotive Roundtable at which manufacturers and dealers discussed measures to tackle counterfeit parts.

According to OECD research cited by Corsearch, counterfeit goods imported into the UK’s vehicle and motorcycle sector in 2021 were worth almost £2.2bn.

An Intellectual Property Office survey also found that one in six motorists had purchased a counterfeit vehicle part in the previous 12 months.

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Corsearch said the problem was extending beyond traditional components to include counterfeit electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and battery-related products, potentially creating additional fire and electrical risks.

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The company warned that criminals are increasingly using AI-generated product photography, packaging, invoices and online storefronts to make counterfeit products appear genuine.

However, AI is also being deployed to identify counterfeit networks by connecting online sellers and listings through shared images, contact details and behavioural patterns.