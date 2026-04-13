Cox to provide exclusive preview of next IQ report, Interpath joins to answer reader questions

The webinar will take place tomorrow, and is free to attend via the link in this story.

Cox Automotive has revealed that its upcoming webinar, launched alongside Astor Media, will provide viewers with an exclusive sneak preview of the findings from the next Insight Quarterly (IQ) report.

The webinar will take place tomorrow (14th April 2026) at 11am online, and is free to attend for all who are interested in finding out more about the key trends in the automotive market.

This includes both new and used, electric vehicles, cars and LCVs, retail and wholesale.

The UK car market is shifting. Are you ready? Free webinar | Tuesday 14 April – places filling fast. Know before your competitors do

Philip Nothard, insight and strategy director at Cox Automotive, will run the webinar, which will, for example, touch on subject such as the implications of a slower than expected EV transition.

Nothard will be joined by Lee Swinerd, director at Interpath Advisory, including how to turn the exclusive insights and key trends into a competitive edge.

Both will be on hand after the initial presentation of key trends to answer questions from the audience.

Attendees have the opportunity to submit questions in advance for both Nothard and Swinerd.

With more than 100 attendees registered so far, spaces are filling up, and question slots are quickly being taken – if you want to join the conversation, sign up here.

Ryan Fowler, publishing director at Astor Media, said: “Access to timely, credible market insight has never been more important, particularly in a period of uncertainty around areas such as EV adoption and used vehicle values.

“This webinar gives our audience the opportunity to hear directly from industry experts and understand not just the data, but what it means in practical terms.

“Working with Cox Automotive on this has been about creating something genuinely useful for the market – insight that can be applied immediately to support better decision-making.”